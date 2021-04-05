Tom Brady is all about smashing records and he just added another one to his list of accomplishments and this one didn’t depend on his diet or his finesse on the football field. A Tom Brady autographed rookie football card just sold for a whopping $2.25 million according to WCVB.com. I collected these cards as a kid for fun but never knew they had that kind of value. Mine were kept in an old shoebox so I doubt they are in any condition to be sold but the jaw-dropping price of the Tom Brady rookie card makes me think I might want to find that shoebox and see what I have in there.

Millionaire buys Football Card for $2.25 million

When you have millions to spend on a football card, you must be a millionaire. The card was sold at the Lelands 2021 Spring Classic Auction on Friday night. The buyer wishes to remain anonymous. Maybe the buyer is keeping a secret from his wife because I know if I spent that kind of money on a football card my wife would kill me. Of course, I don’t have that kind of money but still…

Tom Brady just set another record.

Tom Brady Football Card is the Most Expensive Football Card Sale of All Time. You may be wondering what the second-highest card sale was prior to this one. According to WCVB.com, it was for ANOTHER Tom Brady rookie card purchased last month by Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park. That card went for a cool $1.32 million.

