Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control today is reporting one more COVID-related death and 223 new coronavirus cases. The CDC said over 309,000 Maine residents have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 23% of the population.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including nine in the Edmundston region. There are now 162 active cases province-wide, the highest mark since February 10. The President and CEO of Vitalité Health Network says the Edmundston Regional Hospital will soon reach its maximum capacity in terms of patients requiring acute care. Dr. France Desrosiers says all available resources to provide safe health care during an emergency will be depleted and the transfer of patients to other facilities is imminent. She is reminding eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect their community against COVID-19 and its new variants.