Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control today is reporting one more COVID-related death and 223 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has 1 new case in today's report. The number of positive cases has been growing in Maine, but the number of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine is also about to surge. Maine is opening up eligibility to everyone in the state who is 16 years old or older on Wednesday. It’s by far the largest eligibility expansion yet. The CDC said over 309,000 Maine residents have received their final vaccine dose, which represents 23% of the population. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks to about 275 new cases per day.

Confirmed Cases: 51,986

Deaths: 746

Hospitalizations: 1,697

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,438. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 64 people hospitalized from the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook