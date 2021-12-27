Submit Nominations for Maine Teacher of the Year 2022 On January 1st
It's nearly a new year and a new year which means we get to nominate a new round of teachers for Maine's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2022.
Who do you think deserves this high honor? Who do you think deserves recognition for their time and dedication with Maine students?
Parents, students, school administrators, colleagues, faculty members, and associations can start nominating their picks for Maine teachers starting January 1st.
First, a teacher is chosen at the county level, then, a teacher is chosen out of those 16 for the state teacher of the year for Maine.
Teachers to be considered for this prestigious title must have a few requirements in order to be considered and chosen for a County or State award, including:
- Hold a certification for their position
- Be full-time, certified, and in good standing as a Pre-K to grade 12 teacher in a state-accredited public school (there are a few more details here that you can find on the official nomination website)
- Have to work at least 50% of the time during the nomination period
- Must be actively teaching in the County they become nominated in for the full school year
- Must have taught in Maine for at least three year with a minimum of five full working years.
If you have a teacher in mind who deserves the nomination, visit the nomination website on January 1st and get ready to fill in some fields and explain why this teacher deserves this honorable recognition.
Check out more current details prior to nomination time at the nomination website.