Maine State Police Dash Cam Captures Truck Spinning Out

A Maine State Trooper's dash cam caught a scary crash on an unidentified section of The Maine Turnpike during a storm in December.

The video from State Trooper Jesse Duda's dash cam, posted to the Maine State Police YouTube channel, shows Trooper Duda on his way to assist another vehicle off the road. A tractor trailer truck suddenly looses control in the right lane and jackknifes in front of another vehicle as it crosses the southbound lane in Kennebunk, a mile or so south of the Kennebunk service plaza.

The truck strikes the guardrail and comes to a rest. Luckily no on was injured, but the State Police want to remind people to take it slow and stay home if you don't have to travel as two storms will hit Maine over the next several days.