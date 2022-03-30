Danny Cashman has been living his dream of being a talk show host with his locally produced The Nite Show airing statewide in Bangor and here in Portland on Fox 23 and CBS 13. The show usually tapes at the Gracie Theater on the Husson University campus in Bangor, but Danny is bringing his show back to southern Maine at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 15 and will celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

For a locally produced talk show, the guests that Dan books on this show are pretty stellar. From local celebrities like Tim Sample and local politicians like Senator Angus King and Governor Janet Mills. Dan even manages to book nationally known acts like The Count from Sesame Street.

As a fan of the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare, one of Dan's biggest gets was the host of the show, Marc Summers.

I'm no Mark Summers, but I did get the chance to make an appearance on the show playing the role of Bob Barker with a game of Plinko, with huge The Price is Right fan, Jackson Woodworth who as 7-years-old at the time. I was just like Jackson at his age.

And now the show is coming back to Southern Maine to tape two shows. If you've never seen a late night talk show in person, I can tell you it's quite a fun experience.

Tickets to The Nite Show taping at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on April 15 are free, you just have to reserve them. Audience members must be at least 14 years or older to attend. Get your tickets now on The Nite Show website. We've got your link right here.

