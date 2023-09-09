Maine Motorcyclist Died after Passing Cars at High Rate of Speed

A 65-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash after passing cars at a high speed Thursday morning on Route 198 in Mount Desert.

Police: Motorcyclist was Passing Vehicle at High Rate of Speed

The Bar Harbor Police Department said Stephen Montminy was seen driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and passing several cars before he crashed near Sargent Drive.

Man was Thrown from his Motorcycle

Montminy was thrown from his motorcycle after it left the roadway and rolled over. He died at the scene, according to WABI News. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Ongoing Investigation and App Alerts

Officials are Investigating the crash. Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is released. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

REVEALED: Real Names of Current and Former WWE Superstars Step between the ropes to test your knowledge of current and former WWE superstars. Can you guess the real names of these superstars of the squared circle?