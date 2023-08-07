36-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Head-On Motorcycle Crash
A 36-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision on River Road in Lebanon.
Man on Motorcycle Died in Head-On Crash
The York County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Stacey from Lebanon was riding his 1982 Suzuki motorcycle around 2;45 pm when he “drifted into the oncoming lane as he entered a corner” in the area of 713 River Road.
Collided with a Jeep
Stacey was hit by a 2000 Jeep Wrangler driving by 36-year-old Amanda Ott from Lebanon. Her husband, 41-year-old Stephen Ott was a passenger in the vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office: “Not Wearing a Helmet”
Stacey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said he “was not wearing a helmet.” Amanda Ott was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Stephen Ott had minor injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.
Police Looking for More Information
The crash remains under investigation. The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for more information about the head-on collision. Contact Deputy Levi Johnson at (207) 324-1113 if you have any information about what happened. You can also email Deputy Johnson at LPJohnson at yorkcountymaine.gov.
