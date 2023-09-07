22-Year-Old on Motorcycle Seriously Injured after Head-On Crash

A 22-year-old man from Oxford was seriously injured in a motorcycle and truck head-on crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon.

Serious Injuries following Motorcycle and Truck Crash

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist had serious bleeding and leg and head injuries as a result of the crash. The incident happened on Sebago Road around 4 pm, according to WGME News.

Head-On Crash after Crossing Center Line

Police said he was riding his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a truck. He was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center for treatment. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police: Speed is Believed to be a Factor in the Crash

The 22-year-old was wearing a helmet. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. This news story will be updated when additional information is released to the public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.

