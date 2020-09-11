Maine Man On Probation For Bank Robbery Accused Of Bank Robbery

Some people (allegedly) never learn...

According to News Center Maine, on Thursday afternoon, Bangor Police responded to a robbery at the Bangor Savings Bank branch at 687 Hogan Road. A man, who claimed he had a weapon, demanded money. Tellers turned over some cash and the man fled. No one was hurt in the incident.

After a short investigation, police arrested 48 year old Donald Turner. Found in possession of a firearm, he was arrested and is being held on a federal arrest warrant charging him with violating probation. Police said charges for the Bangor Savings Bank robbery are pending.

The wild part? Turner was on probation for a previous bank robbery.

What does this teach us, kids? A jail sentence and/or probation is society's way of telling you to SMARTEN UP!

