Truck with Dog inside stolen from IGA Parking Lot in Presque Isle

Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a stolen truck from the parking lot at Star-City IGA in Presque Isle. A 2018 Black Ford F150 had been stolen with the owner's Bernese Mountain Dog still inside the vehicle.

That's almost everything..

A high speed chase ensued after authorities were able to locate the stolen truck on the road. It had been ditched and the dog was no longer in the vehicle on Short street in Caribou The Presque Isle Police Department Facebook Page was able to obtain a photo of the dog and the post quickly received over 1,000 shares. The authorities were asking people in the Presque Isle, Caribou and Washburn areas to be on the lookout for Finn. The male Bernese Mountain dog could have been ditched anywhere along the path the criminal seemed to have taken.

A happy ending in an unexpected place?

Or did the family just know their pet? Just around 9:00 p.m. family members of the owner notified authorities that Finn had been found on the Egypt Road in Westfield. We are happy to hear that there was a happy ending reuniting Finn with his family. If you are unfamiliar with the area, Westfield and Caribou are roughly 24 miles apart.

Get our free mobile app

Not so fast..

We are working to verify more specific information on this specific incident and will report back when we have it confirmed. We will update you with the pertinent information on the suspect as it becomes available.

8 Shocking Maine Murders While we normally consider Maine to be a really safe place to live, occasionally murders do take place in the Pine Tree State. Here are a few of the more shocking murders that have taken place in Maine over the last few hundred years.