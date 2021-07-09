Man Fatally Shot in Presque Isle Standoff Identified

There are some more details on the standoff that ended in the death of a man in Presque Isle on Thursday, July 8. Authorities say that 53-year-old Shannon Wilcox of Presque Isle was the man involved in the standoff at 174 Main Street.

The Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call at the address around noontime, of a man shooting a handgun in the air. Upon arrival at the scene, Wilcox continued firing the weapon into the air as well as shooting into the ground near him. Officers made multiple attempts to engage Wilcox in negotiations but he was uncooperative.

Maine State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff's responded to the call to assist the PIPD at the scene. During the standoff Shannon Wilcox was on the phone with an individual whose information is not being released at this time. It is unknown what the connection was between Wilcox and the person on the phone. After about 50 minutes of attempting to negotiate, Wilcox continued to threaten the officers and refused to give up the gun in his possession. At this point in time officers had to use lethal force and fatally shot Wilcox. A deputy from the Aroostook County Sheriff's office has been identified as the one who had to end the standoff with Wilcox.

The standoff took place in a heavily populated residential neighborhood. The residence sits across from the campus of the University of Maine at Presque Isle, which was locked down for around 2 hours during the standoff. Traffic was also closed from Cedar Street to north of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center. Traffic opened back up midafternoon and the on-scene investigation continued into the evening hours. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

