Maine Man Ejected from Vehicle & Died after Hitting Car in Driveway

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

A 54-year-old man from Smithfield was ejected from his car and died in a single-vehicle crash in Norridgewock early Saturday morning.

Man Died after Hitting Car in Private Driveway

The Somerset Sheriff’s Office said Gerald Perri’s Dodge Avenger left the roadway and collided with a Sedan parked in a residential driveway on Mechanic Street around 3:14 am, according to WGME News.

Driver Ejected from the Vehicle

Perri was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Perri was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Excessive Speed Believed to be a Factor

Police said excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. Officials are investigating the incident.

