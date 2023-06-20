Homemade Explosive Device Found in Driveway in Woodland, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a homemade explosive device was found in a residential driveway on Tabor Road in Woodland on Friday morning, June 16.
Homeowner Found Homemade Explosive Device in Driveway
The homeowner found the explosive and contacted law enforcement around 9:30 am.
Bomb Unit Renders Bomb Safe
The device was rendered safe by the Maine State Police Bomb Unit. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate the incident.
No Injuries and No Danger to the Public
No injuries were reported and the Maine Department of Public Safety said there is no danger to the public.
Police Want Information from the Public
Authorities are looking for information about the homemade explosive device. Contact the Maine State Police at the Houlton Barracks. You are asked to call (207) 532-5400 and ask for Fire Marshal Investigator Brady Smith.
