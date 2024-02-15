26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Norridgewock after police seized 1,310 marijuana plants at an illegal growing operation.
One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said Zunjie Wu from Brooklyn, New York was taken into custody around 9 am on Betterment Road.
Facing Several Charges
Wu is charged with cultivation of marijuana and drug trafficking, according to WABI News.
Third Seizure of Pot Plants in a Week
This is the third illegal marijuana growing operation to be busted in a week in Somerset County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Another location in Norridgewock and one place in Mercer were searched and plants seized. No one was arrested at these busts and police are looking for the suspects.
