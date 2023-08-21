Body Found Near Otter Brook in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department said a body was found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Limestone Road and Route 89.

Body Found in Caribou

The body was found around 8:20 am near Otter Brook. Police have not released information about the person’s identity, cause of death or additional details, according to WAGM News.

Medical Examiner Investigating

The Maine State Medical Examiner is investigating.

Assisting Law Enforcement

Assisting the Caribou Police Department was the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

Developing Story

Updates will be posted when more details are made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smartphone.

