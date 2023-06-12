Maine Man Died after Critical Injuries Suffered in Casco Crash

Police said a 20-year-old man has died from his injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Casco on June 7.

Second Person Died after Crash in Casco

Nicholas Centofanti from Casco died at Maine Medical Center in Portland, said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was in critical condition and had been flown by Life Flight to the hospital following the crash.

One Person Died at the Scene of the Crash

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Chretien from Bridgton died at the scene. Both Chretien and Centofanti were in the same car. The other car involved in the accident had three people inside of it.

One of the Vehicles Crashed into the Trees

The accident happened on Tenney Hill Road when one of the two vehicles left the roadway and collided with several trees, according to WGME News.

Speed and Control of Vehicle are Factors in the Crash

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said “factors involved in the crash include excessive speed and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.” The crash continues to be investigated.

