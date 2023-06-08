Police Arrest and Charge Millinocket Man for Drugs and Firearm

The East Millinocket Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday and charged him with drug trafficking and additional crimes.

Search Warrant Served as Part of Investigation

Officers executed a search warrant on Maple Street Monday, June 5 related to an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Suspect Faces Several Charges

Daniel Deschaine was taken into custody following the search. He is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Falsifying Physical Evidence and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

The Penobscot assisted the East Millinocket Police Department in the investigation.

