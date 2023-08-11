Maine Man Arrested for Assault & Threatening after Police Standoff
A 33-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted and threatened a person and then barricaded himself in a home on Wednesday in Smithfield.
Domestic Disturbance
The domestic disturbance call was reported to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office around 1:40 pm. The incident happened on Quaker Lane.
Standoff Lasted until Nighttime
Sy Perri was taken into custody around 9:30 pm after a standoff with the Maine State Police Tactical Team. The Sheriff’s Office said he was armed, according to WABI News.
Charges with More Possible
Perri faces several charges including Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon. He could face additional charges, said officials. Perri was taken to the Somerset County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 cash bail.
