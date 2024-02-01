38-Year-Old Man Arrested for Holding Machete & Assault in Maine
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Portland on Wednesday night after he assaulted people while holding a machete.
38-Year-old Man Arrested after Assaults in Portland
The Portland Police Department said Ahmed Ismail was taken into custody around 9:40 pm at Franklin Towers at 211 Cumberland Avenue.
Man was Holding a Machete and Assaulting People
“It was reported that a man was moving around the building with a machete and assaulting people,” said police.
Suspect Facing Several Charges Criminal Threatening
Ismail is facing charges for Assault, Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Violating Conditions of Release. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.
Minor Injuries Reported
Police said Ismail did not use the machete on anyone, but was holding it. Minor injuries were reported, said WGME News.
Police Looking for Additional Information
Police are asking the public to call (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about the incident. You can also text the keyword PPDME and send your message to 847411.
