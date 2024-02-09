Woman Arrested in Maine for Assault with a Deadly Weapon
A 19-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Wanted Woman Arrested in Maine
The U.S. Marshal’s Service and Maine Violent Offender Task Force said Alyalia Chaibounmingkhouan from Raleigh, North Carolina was taken into custody in Lewiston.
Warrant for Arrest Since November 7, 2023
Chaibounmingkhouan was wanted in North Carolina on a warrant since November 7, 2023. She will be extradited back to North Carolina and be arraigned.
Leads in the Investigation
The U.S. Marshal’s Service, Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, provided leads for the investigation and arrest.
Law Enforcement Investigating the Case
Multiple agencies assisted in the case including the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
