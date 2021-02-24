Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 164 new coronavirus cases in Maine Wednesday. There were17 deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 43,900

Deaths: 677

Hospitalizations: 1,515

Recovered: 12,779

The Maine Center for Disease Control Wednesday is reporting 17 more COVID-related deaths in the state. The deaths most likely didn't all occur in the past 24 hours, however, because there is typically a delay after a patient passes away before a final determination about cause of death is made.

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,260. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 258 recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm.