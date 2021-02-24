Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Wednesday is reporting 17 more COVID-related deaths in the state. The deaths most likely didn't all occur in the past 24 hours, however, because there is typically a delay after a patient passes away before a final determination about cause of death is made. There are 164 new cases in today's CDC tally.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services have added more appointments to their online registration portal for COVID-19 vaccination. Maine residents age 70 and over can schedule appointments for Wednesday or Thursday at carymedicalcenter.org or pineshealth.org. So far, more than 102,000 people in Maine have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About twice that number have received their first dose of the vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with nine recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 75. Only two people are hospitalized. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health said, “While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant.”