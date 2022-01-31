Dr. Nirav Shah Had A Weekend Storm Of His Own On Twitter

Who doesn’t like a little blizzard comedy? And when it comes from the rock star of the pandemic, it’s even better.

Dr. Shah's tweet storm of 2022

Our buddy Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine CDC is a great guy. He is smart, kind, reassuring, and he has a terrific sense of humor to boot. When the state got rocked by a major snowstorm, the good doctor had some fun on Twitter, with a flurry(no pun intended) of tweets that jabbed (no pun intended, again) some light-hearted softballs at those who remain unvaccinated.

A blizzard of words

He specifically mentioned The Maine DOT, parking bans, snowplows, gloves, Facebook, The Weather Channel, and WLBZ’s Keith Carson & Todd Gutner. Few were safe from his wrath of Twitter terror over the weekend. You can clearly picture him sitting at a desk with his laptop, and Diet Coke, just firing away.

A dustin' of social media commentary

