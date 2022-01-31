Dr. Nirav Shah Had A Weekend Storm Of His Own On Twitter

Who doesn’t like a little blizzard comedy? And when it comes from the rock star of the pandemic, it’s even better.
Dr. Shah's tweet storm of 2022
Our buddy Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine CDC is a great guy. He is smart, kind, reassuring, and he has a terrific sense of humor to boot. When the state got rocked by a major snowstorm, the good doctor had some fun on Twitter, with a flurry(no pun intended) of tweets that jabbed (no pun intended, again) some light-hearted softballs at those who remain unvaccinated.
A blizzard of words
He specifically mentioned The Maine DOT, parking bans, snowplows, gloves, Facebook, The Weather Channel, and WLBZ’s Keith Carson & Todd Gutner. Few were safe from his wrath of Twitter terror over the weekend. You can clearly picture him sitting at a desk with his laptop, and Diet Coke, just firing away.
A dustin' of social media commentary
Mainers Suggest COVID-Safe Activities for a Break Around the State
A list of COVID-Safe activities to do around Maine, suggested for Mainers, by Mainers!
25 of Maine's Highest Paying Jobs
30 Bangor Area Mom-and-Pop Convenience Stores
Convenience stores are a lifeline for a community. Here in the Bangor area, we have our share of little mom-and-pop, one-of-a-kind stores that hold necessities for your everyday life that can build a community with its presence and offerings. Here are 30 of these convenience stores in and around the Bangor area.
25 Unique Stores for Maine Foodies
From The County to Southern Maine to the Eastern most points, you will find a great variety of unique foods from Maine small businesses. Here are 25 such small businesses bringing their own flavor to the Maine foodie scene.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker
ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
. The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.