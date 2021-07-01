Maine CDC Reports Case of Powassan Virus

The state of Maine has its first case of the Powassan virus infection in 2021, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine CDC confirmed the case saying a Waldo County resident likely became infected in the state. That individual is recovering after time spent hospitalized with the virus.

The Powassan virus is rare with about 25 reported cases each year since 2015 in the United States of America. There have been only nine cases in the state of Maine since 2010.

A person gets infected with Powassan after a bite from a deer tick or woodchuck tick that is infected, said the Maine CDC.

Ticks as well as mosquitoes can spread infectious diseases. The Maine CDC advises taking precautions against bites. Symptoms do not always show when a person is infected with a bite from a tick or mosquito.

Get our free mobile app

The Center for Disease Control said the best defense is to try to avoid being bitten.

Wear long sleeves if possible. Also try to wear pants. This type of clothing will help to protect you from bites.

Also, using a repellent on both skin and clothes can reduce exposure.

Avoid tick and mosquito infested areas like wooded spots or places with a lot of brush and high grass.

Check for ticks on a regular basis for early detection.

Look over your body from head to toe and also your gear and clothing.

T ake a bath or shower after being outside for periods of time.

These are just a few of the ways to reduce your chances of being bitten by a tick infected with the Powassan virus, said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.