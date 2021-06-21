New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

All eligible New Brunswickers can now book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

New Brunswickers who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are being encouraged to book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

“As all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now eligible to begin booking second doses, available appointments may be a few weeks away,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I ask that everyone continue to be patient. We will have enough doses of vaccine for everyone, and your turn will come soon.”

Currently, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 19.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose. If possible, residents are asked to book an appointment at the same pharmacy or clinic where they received their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

mRNA clinics to continue this week

An anticipated shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delayed and will not arrive in New Brunswick this week as expected. This delay will not impact second dose clinics. Most health network clinics taking place between Tuesday and Friday will offer the Moderna vaccine. The clinics scheduled in Oromocto and Woodstock on June 22 and the clinic taking place in Harvey on June 23 will continue to use Pfizer-BioNTech.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are completely interchangeable,” said Russell. “They work the same way and are equally effective, regardless of which one is used as a first or second dose. By offering Moderna at scheduled second dose clinics, we are ensuring maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants.”

Pfizer-BioNTech will continue to be made available for children aged 12-17 who were scheduled to be vaccinated.

If you received the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first dose and are under the age of 55, it is recommended that you receive an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) as your second dose, unless informed otherwise. If you are 55 or older, you can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.

People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Visitation to long-term care facilities

General visitation at long-term care facilities is increasing to 50 per cent capacity today. All COVID-19 safety measures remain in place in facilities, and it is important to continue to follow them to protect vulnerable residents. Visitors will be provided a medical mask upon entering, they will actively be screened, their contact information will be collected, and they will need to maintain physical distancing during their visit.

Visitors from outside the province who are permitted to come to New Brunswick under the mandatory order are permitted to enter nursing homes and adult residential facilities, following the same protocols.

No new cases

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,318. Since yesterday, two people have recovered for a total of 2,218 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 54. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 407 tests were conducted for a total of 357,341.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order. New Brunswick is in Phase 2 on the path to Green.