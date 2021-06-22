New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Eligible New Brunswickers set a new record on Monday when booking their COVID-19 second dose vaccines appointments.

More than 31,000 people registered for appointments in a single day through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

“We thank everyone for their patience as they waited to book their second dose vaccine appointments,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It is encouraging to see so many bookings as we work towards the final phase of the path to Green.”

Eligible New Brunswickers can book a second dose vaccine appointment if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

Currently, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

If you received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can book an appointment for either vaccine for your second dose. They work the same way and have similar levels of safety and effectiveness.

Most health network clinics taking place this week will offer the Moderna vaccine. An anticipated shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delayed and will not arrive in New Brunswick this week as expected. This delay will not impact second dose clinics.

If you received the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first dose and are under the age of 55, it is recommended that you receive an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) as your second dose, unless informed otherwise. If you are 55 or older, you can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or of an mRNA vaccine.

People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

One new case

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday of a person aged 20-29 in Zone 2 (Saint John region). The case is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,319. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 2,224 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 49. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 803 tests were conducted for a total of 358,144.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order. New Brunswick is in Phase 2 on the path to Green.