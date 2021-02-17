Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 104 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were three deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 42,872 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 654. A total of 12,693 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,244 cases with 233 recoveries. Penobscot County has 3,704 confirmed cases overall with 953 recoveries. Androscoggin County has 4,643 confirmed cases with 1,504 recoveries.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

