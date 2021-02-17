Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Wednesday is reporting three COVID-related deaths in the state and 104 new coronavirus cases. Daily cases are now averaging at the lowest level since late October. More than 75,000 Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Another 180,000 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health confirmed that an another individual in the Edmundston area has died with COVID-19. This person was in their 80s and was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, a residential facility in Edmundston. Public Health reported three new coronavirus infections in the province on Tuesday. The number of active cases is 130.