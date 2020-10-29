Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 80 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 6,467 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 146.

A total of 5,462 have recovered in Maine.

There are 3 new confirmed cases in Aroostook County, bringing the number to 67. Fifty-eight people have recovered with seven hospitalization. There has been one death.

Dr. Nirav Shah said the CDC has opened an investigation into an outbreak at church in Washington County. The Second Baptist Church in Calais is linked to 27 infections, most of them members of the congregation. Pastor Matt Burden posted on Facebook that "It’s been kind of rough to realize that despite all of the measures that we were taking that it still snuck in…. But thankfully the impact looks mild so far. We’re hopeful that it will stay that way." Despite the surge in new cases statewide this week, Maine has gone 12 days without a COVID-related death.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).