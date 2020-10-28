Winter Sports in Maine Delayed as Virus Cases Keep Growing
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine winter sports season has been indefinitely delayed.
The Maine Principals' Association says the season had been set to start in mid-November, but the pandemic has made that impossible.
Public health authorities in Maine on Wednesday reported the second highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The Portland Press Herald reports the association doesn’t yet have a timetable for when practices might be able to start.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will play a major role in decisions about winter sports.
