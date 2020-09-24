Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,215 confirmed cases.

4,478 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 140.

Maine has lifted restrictions on travelers from Massachusetts that had required the visitors to produce a negative coronavirus test or quarantine for two weeks. Gov. Janet Mills says the change went into effect Wednesday. Massachusetts joins New York, New Jersey and all the New England states except Rhode Island on Maine’s exempt list. The governor’s office says the state lifted the restrictions after Massachusetts showed sustained progress in reducing the spread of the virus.

RELEATED NEWS: WORKER COMPLETED NURSING HOME SHIFT DESPITE VIRUS SYMPTOMS

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).