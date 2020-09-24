Worker Completed Nursing Home Shift Despite Virus Symptoms 

The Bangor Daily News reports that an employee at a nursing home where a coronavirus outbreak has killed seven residents worked an overnight shift while she had COVID-19 symptoms.

The worker documented her symptoms of a sore throat, cough, chills and muscle aches in a log, but apparently didn't tell supervisors.

She tested positive for the virus a few days later.

The coronavirus outbreak at Maplecrest Rehab Center in Madison, Maine has since infected at least 39 residents and employees, and seven residents have died. It’s among the outbreaks linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket that’s responsible for about 180 cases of COVID-19 across the state.