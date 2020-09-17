Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 21 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 4,962 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 138.

A total of 4,317 have recovered in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

