Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control Saturday. There were two deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

Maine has 22 more people recovered from the virus for a total of 3,136. The state has 393 active cases as of July 18.

Maine has a total of 3,648 cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 117.

Aroostook County has one more case and Cumberland County has four more. Penobscot and York Counties each have two more cases.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes. See the interactive map below for stats.

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).