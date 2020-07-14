Continuing Care Employee in Mars Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital was notified Tuesday, July 14, a staff member from the Continuing Care facility in Mars Hill tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee followed all CDC and hospital protocols, including start-of-shift screening and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

This person had contact with residents and staff from July 8-11, during which time the individual had no symptoms.

On July 12, the employee developed symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.

On July 14, AR Gould Hospital began testing all residents and staff who have been in the facility since July 8.

We anticipate that this case will be reflected in tomorrow’s CDC report as the 26th case in Aroostook County.