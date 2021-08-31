Madawaska Woman Injured in Rollover Crash, Frenchville, Maine

A 26-year-old Madawaska woman sustained serious injuries after her vehicle rolled over on Route 1 in Frenchville, Maine early Tuesday morning, said the Maine State Police.

Kelly Dixon was traveling westbound on Route 1 near 55 US Route 1 around 12:20 a.m. when she went off the right side of the road and hit a lawn tractor parked in a private driveway. Dixon’s 2007 Chevrolet Aveo sedan went down an embankment, rolling over several times. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

Rescuers and first responders had to extricate her from the sedan as she was trapped in the car. The Madawaska Ambulance Service took Dixon to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Maine State Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Officials said poor visibility with dense fog and speeding were also factors in the crash.

Assisting in the investigation is the Madawaska Police Department.

Twin’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The car had extensive damage.

