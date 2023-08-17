28-Year-Old Man Died in a Rollover Crash after Crossing Centerline

28-Year-Old Man Died in a Rollover Crash after Crossing Centerline

A 28-year-old man from Jefferson died in a rollover crash Wednesday evening on Togus Road in Chelsea.

The Vehicle Rolled Over and Crashed

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 pm in the area of 381 Togus Road, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: “Unsafe Pass at High Rate of Speed”

Moss said Kevin Martin was driving a 2013 Ford Focus eastbound “when he made an unsafe pass at a high rate of speed, came over a knoll and swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway.”

Driver Hit a Telephone Police and Vehicle Rolled Over

Martin lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline. He “struck a telephone pole causing the vehicle to roll before it came to rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the road.” Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

The crash investigation is ongoing. Updates to this story will be posted to social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking new alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

