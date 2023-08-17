28-Year-Old Man Died in a Rollover Crash after Crossing Centerline
A 28-year-old man from Jefferson died in a rollover crash Wednesday evening on Togus Road in Chelsea.
The Vehicle Rolled Over and Crashed
The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:50 pm in the area of 381 Togus Road, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police: “Unsafe Pass at High Rate of Speed”
Moss said Kevin Martin was driving a 2013 Ford Focus eastbound “when he made an unsafe pass at a high rate of speed, came over a knoll and swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway.”
Driver Hit a Telephone Police and Vehicle Rolled Over
Martin lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline. He “struck a telephone pole causing the vehicle to roll before it came to rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the road.” Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash Remains Under Investigation
The crash investigation is ongoing.
