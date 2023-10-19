13 Maine Cows Died in Rollover Crash
Police said 13 cows from Maine died in a crash Thursday after the trailer overturned in Newton, Connecticut. The accident happened around 3:30 am on I-84 near the exit 10 off-ramp.
Forty-four Cows on Trailer when it Crashed
A total of 44 cows were being hauled in the trailer when it crashed, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.
Seven Cows Died in Crash and Six Euthanized
Seven Maine cows died in the crash and six had to be euthanized, said officials. A vet is evaluating the 31 remaining cows.
