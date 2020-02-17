Machias Defeats Southern Aroostook To Advance [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs defeated the Southern Aroostook Warriors Monday night to advance to the Class D North semifinals.

The No. 4 Bulldogs were able to build a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and keep the No. 5 Warriors in check on the way to a 57-46 win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

It was a close for much of the contest, with Machias holding a 19-18 lead at the half.

Kashman Feeney led the way with 16 points for the Bulldogs. Ethan Foss, Shane Feeney and Kyle Anderson each had 10 points in the win.

Hunter Burpee had 13 points in the loss for the Warriors. Xavier Morales added 11 points before fouling out of the game.

Machais will play in the Class D North semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.