LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine

Pool with a View

This beautiful, modern home in Wallagrass has just what you’ve been looking for - a pool and a view and so much more. The views are something you only find in Aroostook County, Maine.

Start with the Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House

The heated, saltwater pool is something you can see everybody enjoying all summer in Aroostook County. It has everything. The view is one of a kind as it overlooks Fish River Valley and Soldier Pond. The layout of the pool is cool too with the slide. Plus you have a very cool pool house and a saltwater hot tub too. Think about refinishing the interior and you’ll have a nice getaway and hangout.

Take a Look Inside

When you see inside the home, the first thing that stands out is the interior is full of natural light. The open floor plan gives you and your family views from just about anywhere. The cathedral ceiling adds to the ambiance and size of this impressive main living space. The hardwood floors are almost everywhere and add so much to the decor.

Size, Location, Price and More

The 4,500 Sq. Ft home is located at 77 Sly Brook Rd, Wallagrass. There are 4 very spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is currently listed on the market for $550,000. MLS#1526204.

Contact Info and Link to Listing on Redfin

For more information about this Wallagrass home in Aroostook County, Maine, go to listing from Realty of Maine on Redfin.

