Lodge on Long Lake

Waterfront views, spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings, decks, wood floors and so much more at this beautiful home on Long Lake in Madawaska.

Dream Home in Aroostook County

This home is all about Aroostook County, Maine. When you think of a dream location in northern Maine, this is what you picture.

Waterfront Property

The house has three levels and the privacy of a wooded lot with over 300 feet of water frontage. Gorgeous anytime of the year.

- See the Gallery Below -

Huge Kitchen

The kitchen is incredible as it looks right out on the pristine lake. The features are modern with custom cabinets and huge countertop space. Not to mention the big island for meals with family and friends.

Spacious Living Area

The living space is wide open and so inviting to just relax. The family will gather in this space for quality time like you’ve always wanted to experience.

Decks

Spend your summer days out on the deck and enjoy the cool breeze coming off of Long Lake. Eat dinner and have a cold drink and just take in the scenery.

Master Bedroom

The big master bedroom has its own deck to walk out and breathe the fresh air after a long night’s sleep.

Finished Basement and Game Room

There’s plenty of room to have friends visit and stay over. The walkout basement has two apartment areas for additional privacy and comfort. This is also a space to consider renting out with its own entrance and all the amenities including a kitchenette and bathroom. The game room will get a lot of use for the kids and the adults.

Garage

A massive garage will serve its purpose, especially in the winter and for storage all year.

Get our free mobile app

Additional Information

The home is located at 900 Baie Creuse Rd, Madawaska with an asking price of $1,650,000. MLS#1546259. For more information and ti get more details, see the listing with NextHome Discover on Redfin.

Enjoy the Gallery Below

Beautiful Chalet with Waterfront Views of Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine