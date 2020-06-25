Versant Power has a planned electrical system maintenance scheduled for Fort Kent, New Canada and Wallagrass, Tuesday, June 30.

The work will begin at 5 a.m. and will take approximately one hour to complete, affecting Caribou Road from the switching station in Fort Kent to the Daigle Cross Road in New Canada, including Cemetery Hill Road and Emerson School Road. This also will include parts of Strip Road, New Canada Road and Fox Road.

Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely and prevent future outages.

Rain Date is set for Wednesday, July 1.