Caribou Home For Sale has Media Room, Pool, Gym & Home Office

Caribou Home For Sale Has It All

This place in Caribou has everything you need including a pool, media room, spacious home office and your very own gym.

It's a 3,900 square foot home on 1 acre, on sale for $450,000 with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It’s located at 806 Sweden St, Caribou, Maine. (See the gallery below).

Outdoor Pool

Start with the nice setting in the backyard where the pool overlooks it all. Although we’re heading into the winter and the cold months, it’s something to look forward to when the weather is nice next summer.

What you can do while you dream of being poolside is hang out in your media room and watch some great movies with family and friends. There are plenty of big, comfy chairs to play video games and just veg.

Home Gym

After lounging around for a while, hit the gym anytime to get a good workout without having to even go anywhere. Talk about convenience. You'll be able to get yourself in good shape for the time when you can go lay around by the pool.

Media Room

You’ll probably want to work out a little too if you hang out watching the giant screen TV. The media room is ideal for hanging out with family on a weekend night watching your favorite movies. Have a video game tournament with friends, or just kick back and relax.

Home Office

Work right there too with all the space you need for a home office. Spend a few hours getting things done and paying the bills and then get on the treadmill in the gym or go swim a few laps in the pool. It’s all right here in this place.

For more information see the listing at Redfin.com. The listing agent is OwnerEntry.com.