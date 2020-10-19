Landlord Charged with Stalking & Assault, East Millinocket, Maine

A landlord in East Millinocket has been charged with stalking a tenant and assaulting a police officer following a confrontation Sunday afternoon.

WABI reports police were called to a Park Street apartment building after a tenant reported their landlord, 71-year-old Hollis Hafford, had broken into their basement. Hafford then apparently tried to screw the door shut when officers arrived.

Police say the man became confrontational and tried to force officers off the property. Hafford allegedly struck an officer in the chest and then punched him in the face when the officer tried to restrain him.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and faces further charges.

Hafford had a prior conviction for unlawful sexual contact involving a male student at the University of Maine.