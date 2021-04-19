Katahdin Trust Sponsors ACAP’s Community Services Suite

In an effort to better meet the changing needs of Aroostook County and its people, building modifications are underway at ACAP’s 771 Main Street Presque location.

Supporting the work of ACAP and its comprehensive services, Katahdin Trust recently presented ACAP with a $25,000 check in sponsorship of the new Community Services Suite. The Suite will include private offices for private one-on-one consultations as well as intake and training rooms to ensure confidentiality when needed and better access to the over forty programs and services the agency offers.

"We are thrilled to support such an important organization in our community, especially as they respond to the increasing demand of these services due to COVID-19," said Krista Putnam, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Katahdin Trust believes communities that work together thrive together, so we celebrate ACAP and their commitment to the people and the changing needs of The County."

The facility is being transformed to serve as a one-stop, direct service location to include many vital community resources to assist families and individuals to meet their needs and become more economically self-sufficient. “The modifications will allow for more welcoming and confidential meeting rooms. By housing multiple programs under one roof, we are confident we will be able to provide a more comprehensive service delivery model that will facilitate the navigation and support of individuals and families through critical services to help them succeed,” stated ACAP’s Director of Advancement, Sherry Locke. “We are so fortunate to have the continued support of Katahdin Trust Company. This generous donation demonstrates their dedication to our community.”

Once modifications have been completed at the 771 Main Street location, ACAP’s comprehensive services will include a Women, Infant and Children (WIC) wing, Hope and Prosperity Resource Center, Home Energy Assistance, Housing and Weatherization, and Workforce Development Programs, as well as administration.

About Katahdin Trust: Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $937 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Aroostook County Action Program: Aroostook County Action Program provides the people of Aroostook County with services and resources that help individuals and families achieve greater economic independence. As a leader, or in partnership with others, ACAP provides guidance to the community in responding to emerging human needs in the areas of community health, early care and education, energy and housing, and workforce development services. Aroostook County Action Program continues to accept new clients as well as serve existing clients through a vast array of programming. To learn more about available services available, contact the ACAP Team at 207-764-3721.