Stuff the Bus in Presque Isle Day 2; Thank You Aroostook County

Day 2 Stuff the Bus 2022

Day two of Stuff the Bus 2022 was held in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon. We collected school supplies and monetary donations to provide Aroostook County children with everything they need for the first day of school. The United Way of Aroostook partnered with ACAP and Adopt-A-Block on the event which was sponsored by Katahdin Trust.

Walmart in Presque Isle hosted the event and the staff of the store made a significant donation to the Stuff the Bus 2022. The business community in the area stepped up on Thursday, we received significant donations from Thompson Financial Group, NorState FCU, Katahdin Trust, and Huber. Many businesses are collecting supplies at their offices, so ask your employer if you are collecting for Stuff the Bus 2022.

Donations can still be made to the Stuff the Bus cause over the coming days and weeks. You can drop supplies and monetary donations off at the United Way of Aroostook offices located in the Aroostook Centre Mall. To see if your child/ren is eligible to receive school supplies contact the ACAP office at 746-3721.

The highlight of day two was a donation from an individual who wishes to remain anonymous, who donated backpacks stuffed with supplies with a value over $1,000. There were many couples and individuals who made extremely generous donations during today's broadcast from 2-5. We would like to thank our sponsors the Katahdin Trust Co for making the event possible. As always, we would like to finish thanking you, Aroostook County. You rocked it!