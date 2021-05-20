ACAP – We Make Life Better – Hear from employees

The theme of 2021 seems to be “we need employees” and our friends at Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) are no different. They say' "We Make Life Better" and I agree with them.

Currently ACAP has several positions open and are looking for the right people to fill the job. If you are looking for a job or are thinking about a change in career path, I encourage you to look at the opportunities at ACAP.

There are many titles and programs at ACAP that will leave you feeling fulfilled and with a sense of pride for helping your community. After all you are playing a role in making a difference in the lives of the people who live in Aroostook County and beyond.

ACAP is a wonderful place to work and the impacts you can have on the lives of people is endless. The leadership team has a vision for the future and they work diligently to bring us the services we need. I have witnessed some of these people go above and beyond to ensure that Aroostook County is fully served.

Many people in our area became aware of ACAP offerings during the pandemic. There are some folks who are amazed at the response by ACAP during the pandemic. For those of us who happen to understand ACAP know that the response from the team was business as usual. They stepped up to the plate. The Rental Assistance Program , for example, is helping people affected by the pandemic.

You could take my word for it, but you should watch the video below and then apply for an opening here. To learn more, you can go to the ACAP website.