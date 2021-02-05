Johnson & Johnson Seeks Emergency Approval of Single-Shot Vaccine

According to WMTW, Johnson & Johnson has submitted a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of it's novel single-shot Coronavirus vaccine.

This would make things much easier in getting people vaccinated because instead of needing two appointments three weeks apart, patients would only need one. This has huge potential to help ease the backlog of those 70+ that are waiting to be vaccinated across the country.

Preliminary reviews show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be as strong as its two-dose competition from Phizer and Moderna, though experts say it could just be because of how it was tested and that, in fact, it may very well be just as effective. Early indicators are that the J&J vaccine are indeed effective at providing protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, the FDA's Vaccine Chief Dr. Peter Marks said,

“With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think we can’t ignore any tool in the tool chest,” he told the American Medical Association last week. “We will have to do our best to try to make sure that we find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful manner.”

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!