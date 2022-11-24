The answer on why we all should eat honey made in the state we live in is quite simple: it's better for our health.

How does better sleep sound? How about a reduction in allergies? Do you want an immune system boost? The state you live in is the local honey you should eat due to its hyperlocal, powerful antioxidants made from the plants and vegetation you're around and breathing in every day.

Talk about supporting local businesses AND your immune system. Winter is the time to start to build up your defenses, especially when our winter temps fluctuate so dramatically here in New England.

According the the Farmer's Almanec, local honey comes from our local environment. I mean, this sweet stuff is about more than just tasting amazing!

Using our own states' honey means that we're getting the natural native allergens. When we eat this honey, we're ingesting pollen from our environment. According to Healthline.com, this means we should become less sensitive to our surrounding elements and crazy temps, which truly helps fight sickness. We should then experience fewer seasonal allergies as well, because we're building our immune system.

You see, our local bees make local honey, which means the pollen they collect and bring back to their hive comes from our very own New Hampshire or Maine plants.

Since many seasonal allergies are caused by these same plants, eating honey that contains that pollen can possibly combat those allergies.

We New Englanders love our outdoor activities, so when we can't enjoy our mountain hikes or skiing, beach days, or boat rides on our lakes, that's pretty tragic.

According to Tom's Maine Honey

In addition to potentially fighting allergies, one of the great benefits of local honey is that it’s unprocessed and pure. The stuff you find in the grocery stores is often filtered, a process that removes the trace amounts of pollen it might contain. The purer the honey, the stronger its medicinal benefits, like potential anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

So are you ready to buy local honey? A simple google search dropped so many places to find local honey that it's too many to list. So go nuts, enjoy the search, and remember, local honey even tastes a bit different and more pure. Yum!

